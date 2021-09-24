Food Truck Battle Rolls Into The Fairgrounds

The Syracuse Food Truck Association will host its first “Food Truck Battle” on Saturday at the New York State Fairgrounds with even more trucks and a ton of fun too.

Food Truck Association President Nick Sanford says the idea came about as a way to bring everyone together with good food and some fun competition too. More than 30 food trucks from Rochester and Syracuse will participate in the event including trucks from the Finger Lakes, North Country and Mohawk Valley too.

Each truck will have a full menu with at least one item available for between $3 and $5. Sanford adds that other items will also be available for purchase too.

Tickets are $5 to get in Saturday, and a portion of the proceeds will go to help The Food Bank of Central New York, Helping Hounds, and Clear Path for Veterans, he adds.

The Food Truck Battle is happening from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at SyracuseFoodTrucks.com. You can also purchase tickets at the gate.