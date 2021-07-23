Food Truck Friday: The Baked Potato Express Making A Name In CNY

Skippy’s Ice Cream has made a name for itself in Central New York for over 20 years and now there’s a new addition to the ice cream, potatoes!

Opened in 2019, The Baked Potato Express is the newest endeavor of the Husted family. What started out with a tent and table has transitioned to an oven and its own trailer.

Owner of Skippy’s, Gina Husted tells us her son Dylan has decided to take over the business instead of heading to college. Dylan says he is excited to work for himself. The Baked Potato Express prides itself on delivering a “meal in a peel”. The food truck features baked potatoes in various ways along with corn.

You can find The Baked Potato Express at various locations this summer by visiting Street Food Finder. You can follow them on Facebook and Instagram.