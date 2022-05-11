The Battle of the Food Trucks is being coined as the largest gathering of its kind in Central New York and it’s happening at the New York State Fairgrounds this weekend.

More than 50 food trucks from Syracuse, Rochester, Ithaca and Watertown will roll into the Fairgrounds for another year, to battle it out for top honors from local taste testers.

Nick Sanford is the President of the Syracuse Food Truck Association and he also happens to be the owner of the Toss-N-Fire Wood-fired pizza truck. He says that what began nearly seven years ago has since evolved to become a unique community of vendors who can celebrate each other through food.

“When I think of food trucks, I think of someone offering an item that they love and grew up eating,” he says. “Having food that someone ate growing up and being able to experience that is something that I think is one of the greatest things in the world.”

Everything from empanadas to lobster rolls, gyros, tacos and more will be at the Fairgrounds as part of the event, and Nick says the best way to take on this year’s battle is to arrive early and leave late.

Entertainment will also be part of the battle including a special kids zone and live music and entertainment too. The battle will also be giving back with proceeds being donated to Clear Path For Veterans, Helping Hounds and the Food Bank of CNY this year.

The Battle of The Food Trucks is happening Saturday, May 14th from 11 a.m to 10 p.m. around Chevy Court at the New York State Fairgrounds. Tickets are $10 to get in and vendors will be offering samples ranging in prices from $3 to $6. For tickets and more information, visit SYRFoodTrucks.com.