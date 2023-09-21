(WSYR-TV) — If you’re a foodie, listen up. The fair may be over, but that doesn’t mean the fun has stopped at the fairgrounds.

The Syracuse Food Truck Association is hosting their Foodie Fest this Saturday.

Nick Sanford, of Toss n’ Fire, Larry Pankow, of Byblos, and Lisa Roberts, of Ji-Woo’s Korean Seoul Food, joined Bridge Street Thursday to preview the festival.

It will feature 40-plus locally owned food trucks serving up low-cost samples ($3-$5) and full menu items.

The festival will feature live music on the Chevy Court stage from:

Sophistafunk

Prime Time Band

Jes Sheldon & The Stewards of Sol

The Joe Whiting Band

You can buy $5 pre-sale tickets for now at SYRFoodieFest.eventbrite.com. Otherwise, tickets are $10 the day of the festival.