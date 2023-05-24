(WSYR-TV) — When you think of eating healthy, you often think about the physical benefits. However, did you know that eating well can do wonders for you mental health? Nutritionist Kelly Springer joins us this morning to tell us about some products that can keep your mind happy and healthy.

Ninety percent of serotonin (happiness transmitter) is produced in your digestive tract. If you do not support your digestive tract with a healthy diet and lifestyle, your body cannot produce enough serotonin. This can lead to increased occurrences of depression and anxiety.

Kelly discussed Lifeway Kefir, a cultured milk smoothie that is high in protein, calcium and vitamin D. She also shared DigestLive, a natural laxative that alleviates constipation.

You can learn more about Kelly’s Choice and her product recommendations at KellysChoice.org.