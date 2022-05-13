Depression affects many people and it can be life changing too. Medical treatment and counseling can often help relieve symptoms but experts say that lifestyle remedies like a healthy diet can also boost a person’s well-being. So where do we start and what foods can help combat anxiety and depression? Nutritionist Katharine Jameson says it starts with whole and fresh foods and seafood too.

She adds that kicking carbs to the curb and getting some seafood on your plate are surefire ways to start. Recipes that focus on fresh ingredients can make all the difference when it comes to mood boosters. And for those who struggle with eating well, she says small changes over time can make all the difference.

“Focus on olive oil, fruits and veggies, especially those green leaves,” she says. “Even a simple swap from butter to olive oil can be very beneficial for you, your mental health and your well-being.”

To learn more about Katharine and her tips and recipes, visit her online at FoodForThoughtWithKat.com. You can also find her on Instagram at @FoodforthoughtwithKat.