For Sale: The Carrier Dome Roof

Syracuse University has found a fun way to help SU fans remember the old Carrier Dome roof.

They’ve partnered with SU graduate Brandon Steiner to sell it as pieces of memorabilia, through Steiner’s company, CollectibleXchange.com.

“We’ve exceeded expectations on sales” says SU’s Deputy Athletic Director & Chief Marketing Officer Andrew Goodrich.

More than 1,500 orders for Carrier Dome collectibles have been placed since pieces of the roof went on sale Wednesday.

The Carrier Dome opened in 1980. The roof was deflated in March and removed, and is now being replaced as part of Syracuse University’s plan to invest $118 million to create a new stadium experience.

Click here to learn more about purchasing a piece of the old Carrier Dome roof.