Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

For Sale: The Carrier Dome Roof

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Syracuse University has found a fun way to help SU fans remember the old Carrier Dome roof.

They’ve partnered with SU graduate Brandon Steiner to sell it as pieces of memorabilia, through Steiner’s company, CollectibleXchange.com.

“We’ve exceeded expectations on sales” says SU’s Deputy Athletic Director & Chief Marketing Officer Andrew Goodrich.

More than 1,500 orders for Carrier Dome collectibles have been placed since pieces of the roof went on sale Wednesday.

The Carrier Dome opened in 1980. The roof was deflated in March and removed, and is now being replaced as part of Syracuse University’s plan to invest $118 million to create a new stadium experience.

Click here to learn more about purchasing a piece of the old Carrier Dome roof.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected