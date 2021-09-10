Forensic Science: What Was Learned From 9/11

Just this week, as we mark 20 years since 9/11, two more victims of the terrorist attacks have finally been identified after DNA Analysis.

The Chief Medical Examiner of New York City saying “twenty years ago, we made a promise we made a promise to the families of World Trade Center victims to do whatever it takes for as long as it takes to identify their loved ones, and with these two new identifications, we continue to fulfill that sacred obligation.”

Locally, Syracuse University offers programs in Forensic Science and Professor, Doctor Michael Marciano said that much of what happened that day has helped transform the field in many ways.



“The 9|11 attacks and the mass disaster that it was, changed how we approached those terrible and horrific events from a forensic and investigation standpoint,” he says.

Dr. Marciano adds some of the fields greatest lessons were lead largely by the findings of the New York City chief medical examiners office following 9/11. Because of that work, the field has since developed protocols, and brought in new technology to specifically address those issues that came up came up during the 9|11 attacks. That includes next generation DNA sequencing, bone DNA extractions and methods to process and purify the DNA.

While his class doesn’t specifically get into the new 9/11 technology, Dr. Marciano says he feels it’s an important topic to cover because of the magnitude of the event. “In this type of an environment where you have so many individuals from around the world at a university, I feel like it’s a good place to share and talk about.”

If you’re interested in learning more about the Forensic Science Program at Syracuse University, visit Forensics.Syr.edu.