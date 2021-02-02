Former D1 Basketball Player Pens Book About Playing With Autism

He defied the odds at Michigan State for being the first Division One player with autism on the court. Now as an alum, Anthony Ianni is a motivational speaker turned author with his book, “Centered: Autism, Basketball and One Athletes Dreams”.

Ianni’s book will be available in the Fall of 2021, you can find it for presale wherever books are sold. For more information about Anthony you can visit RelentlessTour.com.