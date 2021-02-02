Former D1 Basketball Player Pens Book About Playing With Autism

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

He defied the odds at Michigan State for being the first Division One player with autism on the court.  Now as an alum, Anthony Ianni is a motivational speaker turned author with his book, “Centered: Autism, Basketball and One Athletes Dreams”.  

Ianni’s book will be available in the Fall of 2021, you can find it for presale wherever books are sold. For more information about Anthony you can visit RelentlessTour.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected