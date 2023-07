(WSYR-TV) — Longtime viewers of NewsChannel 9 will recognize the name Jen Maxfield.

She was a reporter here in the early 2000s before moving onto New York City. Wednesday she joined Bridge Street to discuss her career, what’s she’s been up to the last two decades, and her new book: “More After the Break: A Reporter Returns to Ten Unforgettable News Stories.”

If you are interested in purchasing a copy you can find them everywhere books are sold or by heading to her website, JenMaxfield.com.