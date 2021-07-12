Former NHL Star Raising Awareness about Traumatic Brain Injuries And What You Need To Know

After a nine-year NHL career and two Stanley Cup Championships, post-concussion syndrome from traumatic brain injuries (TBI) forced Daniel Carcillo to retire. The former Chicago Blackhawks player says that now he’s made it his own personal mission to help current and future players learn more about TBI.

Carcillo He is now working with major universities and researchers to develop evidence-based solutions to health effects from TBI.

To learn more about how he’s teaming up with Wesana Health visit WesanaHealth.com.

