Former SU Basketball Player and Breathe Yoga Studio Team Up To Help Small Businesses

Former Syracuse University Basketball Player Eric Devendorf is continuing his efforts to help small businesses in our community this weekend.

Together, with Breathe Yoga and Juice Bar in Fayetteville, he’s raising money for small businesses. Breathe is hosting donation-based classes on Saturday and Sunday, with money going toward Eric’s non-profit efforts.

Breathe Owner Donna Farchione says that partnering with Eric was something they wanted to do because of what he’s done for the small business community in Central New York.

Eric’s nonprofit organization, CNY Cares Inc., is raising money through local grassroots efforts with the support of large businesses and community leaders and residents. Hundreds of thousands of dollars have already been raised and some local small businesses are already receiving assistance from the program.

If you’re interested, Breathe Yoga and Juice Bar in Fayetteville has multiple times available for classes March 13th and 14th. Breathe is located in the Wegmans Plaza on East Genesee Street. Learn more by visiting BreatheYoga.com or by calling (315) 446-4141.

To learn more about Eric Devendorf’s mission and to support small businesses or make a donation right now, visit CNYCares.net.