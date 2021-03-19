Former SU Forward Terrence Roberts Talks SU-SDSU Game

“I feel like the later you play, the more anxiety you have.”

Former SU forward Terrence Roberts knows what the day of a big game is like. He went to the NCAA tournament three times with the Orange between 2003 and 2007, then spent time playing overseas and in the D League.

“The buildup before the game is a good one in the sense that once it starts you’re very high energy, high motor, ready to go” he says.

Syracuse has drawn the 11-seed and will face 6-seed San Diego St. Friday in Indiana. Tip time is 9:40pm.

SU heads into the NCAA Tournament with a record of 16-9. San Diego State won the Mountain West Conference and is 23-4 overall.

Watch the video for Roberts thoughts on the game and whether or not he thinks the lack of fans in the arena will affect how Syracuse plays.