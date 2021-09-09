Former SU Players Return For CBT Celebrity Basketball Classic

Syracuse University’s football home opener isn’t the only big sporting event happening at SU this week!

Some of Syracuse’s best athletes from over the years are hitting the court for the Coming Back Together (CBT) Celebrity Basketball Classic.

“For us as athletes, we went out there and played with heart and soul” says Rob Drummond, who played football at SU and then headed to the NFL. “But you know, for a chance to get back again, it’s what it’s all about.”

Aside from bringing back some of SU’s best players of all-time, the game serves as fundraiser for the Orange Legends Scholarship. It’s a fund created by SU athletics alumni to impact students from underserved communities.

Lazarus Sims, who played basketball at SU in the 1990s, is also on the roster for this year’s Coming Back Together (CBT) Celebrity Basketball Classic.

He says, “To come back and uplift the next generation and show them you know what we’ve done and what we can do and where you can go, it’s a blessing. It’s an honor for me to be a part of it.”

Former NBA and Syracuse basketball players Derrick Coleman and Billy Owens will serve as team captains.

The Coming Back Together CBT Celebrity Basketball Classic tips at 7pm on Thursday, September 9 at the Carrier Dome. Tickets are available by clicking here or by calling 888-DOME-TIX.

Other former SU players scheduled to be part of the game include: