Former SU walk-on Rob McClanaghan tells his story about mental health

On the outside, Rob McClanaghan seemed to have it all. From being a walk-on basketball player for Syracuse University and training many of the biggest names in the NBA he never let the ones around him see the pain inside.

After Syracuse University he began to coach and train players, transitioning them from college to NBA. His clientele included Derrick Rose, Steph Curry, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Love and Kevin Durant.

Deep down, Rob’s pain caused him to try and take his own life and now he is telling his story to help others find help. McClanaghan says his fast-paced lifestyle made him ignore getting help.

He wrote an article in The Players Tribune this past December documenting his struggles with mental health. He hopes with his platform it can reach others to get reach out and get the help they need.

If you’re struggling with suicidal thoughts or know someone who is, help is available 24/7 for free by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.