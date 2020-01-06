Fostering Grateful Children Long After The Holidays

Experts say that the best gift you can give your children is the gift of an attitude of gratitude. But what happens when the holidays are over and your children seem a little less grateful for the gifts they’ve been given?

Dr. Tanya Pellettiere says that it might be time to dial it back in terms of what they’re getting. “That might be a sign that you went a little overboard,” she says. “And unfortunately this is not a light switch kind of a fix either, this is a day in and day out type of skill that we have to build,” she adds.

Children learn by example and learn over time she says, so taking the time for those teachable moments can be key in raising grateful children. She also encourages parents to really think about what they’re giving their kids.

“If our children are used to getting a lot of stuff then they develop that habit and that inclination of ‘whenever I go to the store I’m going to get more,’she says. “And I think it’s important that we limit the amount of stuff that we expose our children to,” she adds.

Pellettiere says that it’s not uncommon to visit a child’s home and find an excess of toys to play with. She adds that the best thing that parents can do, is give their child the gift of understanding and giving back.

If children learn and understand what it means to give their time and support and help those who may need it, then it could help them develop a better attitude of gratitude.

