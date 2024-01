(WSYR-TV) — There is a place in Syracuse for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to feel right at home.

The Humanitarian Organization for Multicultural Experiences, Inc., better known as H.O.M.E. Inc. is that place.

Executive director Shaneika Ford, board member Agnes McCray and parent Julie Hyne joined us to talk about the impact.

To learn more about H.O.M.E. Inc. or to donate visit, HomeIncorporated.org.