(WSYR-TV) — January is officially here, which means winter is now in full swing. With that comes preparations for the fourth annual Winter Fair at the New York State Fairgrounds’ Exposition Center. Winter Fair promoter Steve Becker shares details on the festivities.

The Winter Fair hits the Exposition Center at the New York State Fairgrounds on the first weekend of February. Advance sale tickets are available now.

You can learn more and purchase the advance tickets at NYSWinterFair.com. You can also find them on Facebook here.