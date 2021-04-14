Fourth Grader David Holst Named 2021 Syracuse Heart Walk ‘Inspirational Honoree’

David Holst has raised nearly $20,000 dollars for the American Heart Association since kindergarten and he’s only in fourth grade.

David is this year’s Syracuse Heart Walk “Inspirational Honoree” and he says that raising awareness and funds is his own way of helping other kids like him. David was born with what he often refers to as a ‘bad heart.’ He had surgery to fix a congenital heart problem shortly after he was born, and his parents say he’s been working to help others like him from an early age.

David uses his love of food to raise funds, he says. With the help of his family, he films regular cooking videos to share online and encourage others to donate. Collectively, David and his parents hope that his own story can be encouragement for others to get involved.

When asked how making an impact makes him feel, David simply says, “Well it’s good to make a difference because one little change can make a big change.”

The Syracuse Heart Challenge continues through Sunday, April 18th. You’re invited to walk, run or move however and wherever you can. Share what you’re doing on social media using the hashtag #SyrHeartWalk and by tagging @AHANewYork.

To register, donate, and fundraise online, visit SyracuseHeartWalk.org.