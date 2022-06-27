Fourth of July is an opportunity to celebrate with family, but for fashion lovers, it can also be a good chance to break out that red, white, and blue outfit. Allison Rose Harrison, personal stylist has all the tips on how to stay cool and look cool this summer.

“I think that stores have sort of been latching onto themes these past few years… They do have some pretty cool and tasteful American flag and patriotic sweaters or matching sets out there right now that I think are pretty cute and fun to just go for it this time of year, especially July” Allison says.

For those who lean more on the subtle side, Harrison recommends a pair of navy shorts, denim shorts, or swim shorts that could be worn in the pool as well, in addition to a white t-shirt with jeans.

To hear more from Allison, check out her website at allisonroseharrison.com.