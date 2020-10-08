Francis House Annual Fundraiser Goes Virtual

Francis House is an organization that cares for those with terminal illnesses, and their work is possible due to dedicated community support from across Central New York. Through donations and support, they’ve continued to help people die with dignity for more than 25 years.

This year Francis House needs your help more than ever. Their annual event “There’s No Place Like Home” fundraiser is going online in the midst of the pandemic. The event will take place on Wednesday October 14th from 6-6:30pm.

To learn more about the event and to donate you can visit FrancisHouseNY.org or visit their Facebook page.