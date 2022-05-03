For more than 30 years, Francis House has provided a refuge for people facing their final days. The at-home setting has offered compassion, dignity and unconditional love during some of life’s toughest moments. Almost from the beginning, the Francis House Auxiliary has helped keep that same mission going with their annual spring luncheon and fashion show.

Event Committee Members Kate Bushnell and Melissa Braun are thrilled to see the event return in-person this year and collectively say that it will be a fun afternoon for all.

2022 marks the 30th Anniversary of The Auxiliary of Francis House, which is a volunteer organization dedicated to the promotion and support of the mission of Francis House. The Auxiliary is also an integral part of the organization through a variety of activities including community outreach and fundraising.

This year’s fashion show will feature fashions from Bev & Co and SpyBaby. The event will also feature a variety of basket raffles from wine and art, to books and the spa. Tickets for this year’s event are $35 and must be purchased in advance. To learn more and to purchase your tickets today visit, FrancisHouseNY.org/Auxiliary.