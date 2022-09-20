(WSYR-TV) — It’s no doubt one of Central New York’s favorite fundraisers, it’s the Francis House’s “There’s No Place Like Home” event. In fact, it’s attended by more than 2,000 people annually.

Francis House provides a home and an extended family to people with terminal illnesses. Francis House is comprised of two ‘homes’ located at 108 and 114 Michaels Avenue in Syracuse. They care for eight residents at a time in each home.

At the fundraiser, guests purchase keys that may open the doors of 10 unique prize-filled houses. Guests can also browse and bid on hundreds of items in the silent auction, both online and in person.

The first place raffle prize is $2200, followed by a $500 gift card to Nichols as a second-place prize, and a third place prize of dinner for a year featuring 12 local restaurants.

The fundraiser event is set for Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the State Fair Exposition Center. Admission is $50 and includes an open bar, seven gourmet food stations, chances to open the houses with winning keys, a silent auction, and a raffle!

Advance registration and walk-ins are welcome. Parking is free.

For more information or to register, visit FrancisHouseNY.org.