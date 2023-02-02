(WSYR-TV) — Iconic trombonist Fred Wesley is coming to the Community Folk Art Center at Syracuse University to celebrate Black History Month.

February 18th he play a free show and engage in a Q&A to talk about his time in the music business and the importance of the promotion and development of artists of the African Diaspora.

Tanisha Jackson joined the show Thursday to preview the show and to express the importance of having shows of this caliber come to the campus.

“What it means is that we are going to have excellence here in our community, and somebody who reflects what the Community Folk Art Center is about: elevating art, education, live music – as well as Black Culture,” Jackson said.

While the show is free, capacity is limited. The CFAC would like those interested in going to RSVP. You can do so by going to CommunityFolkArtCenter.org and BIT.LY/FredWesley.