Free Dental Care for Veterans

From fillings to cleanings to even extractions, Dr. Joan Laura has been treating veterans on Veterans Day over the last decade. This year Dr. Joan Laura is continuing her tradition of providing free dental care on Thursday, November 11th.

Dr. Laura says that it’s important to give back and is honored to serve the veterans. “They’ve given us so much,” Laura says. “This is the least I can do to say thank you for the service that veterans have given to this country.”

The walk-in clinic will take place at Eastwood Dental Excellence from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment is necessary but masks are required.

For more information, visit EastwoodDentalOffice.com