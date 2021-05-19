‘Free Enterprise’ Follows Stories From Incarceration to Business Ownership

America has always been known as the land of opportunity and one entrepreneur is helping formerly incarcerated people find those opportunities in the form of second chances.

In “Free Enterprise” Entrepreneur Brian Hamilton helps people who’ve been incarcerated, bounce back by building their own wealth. Hamilton, along with a handful of fellow business experts and mentors, works with new entrepreneurs to help them launch their businesses with low or no capital.

Hamilton says that while the show focuses on those who have been incarcerated, it also offers some great advice and insight for everyone.

“I want people to know that entrepreneurship is something that they can do. It’s not something that there’s this huge mystique on,” he says. ” The show is very practical. It’s a little bit about the people and their humanity, but also it’s about entrepreneurship.”

“Free Enterprise” is part of “Litton’s Weekend Adventure” Saturday mornings at 11:30am on NewsChannel 9. The show is hosted by ESPN and ABC News Reporter Ryan Smith, who is incidentally, a Syracuse University grad.



