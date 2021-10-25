“Free Enterprise” Season Two: Turning Inmates into Entrepreneurs

Brian Hamilton, Founder of Inmates to Entrepreneurs, is back for a second season of Free Enterprise. Free Enterprise follows the true stories of formerly incarcerated individuals who start and grow their own businesses.

The show has grown in popularity since its first season and Brian says, “It’s about people who have dreams–it’s about our country and giving people a second chance.” He adds that the show is for “anyone who likes entrepreneurship.”

The show is chock-full of heartwarming stories and a masterclass in entrepreneurship. You can watch Free Enterprise on Saturday mornings on NewsChannel 9. To learn more about the next season, visit BrianHamilton.org.