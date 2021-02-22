Free Legal Advice From Stanley Law Offices: How You Can Take Part

Workers compensation and Social Security Disability are very complex topics and to the average person, can be very daunting to deal with.

The Stanley Law Offices are hosting a free webinar to help people better understand the issues and how COVID-19 has changed them.

“Workers compensation is complicated” says lawyer and owner of the firm, Joe Stanley. “If you’re hurt on the job, it becomes very complicated if COVID is involved because the rules are a little bit different and COVID is not like breaking a bone or hurting your back. There’s a lot of interesting defenses that the insurance companies might raise so we’re going to address these issues.”

If you feel like you were infected by COVID-19 in the workplace, Stanley says the most important thing to do is to report it to your management team and make a record of it. He says to do this even if you’re not dealing with serious effects of the virus at the time.

“These are issues that might not just arise immediately, but in the future” he adds.

Attorney Shreya Tripathi Bhadwaj will be addressing Social Security Disability during the webinar.

“In order to qualify for Social Security Disability, we need to show that the COVID-19 diagnosis caused severe complications” she says. “These complications include multiple breathing impairments, lung disorder, multi-system organ failure, and developing severe blood clots.”

The Stanley Law Offices webinar is planned for Wednesday, February 24th starting at 3pm. It’s virtual and you can watch and ask questions on the firm’s Facebook page.

To learn more about how the Stanley Law Offices can help you, call 1-800-608-3333 or click here to visit their website.

