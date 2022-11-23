(WSYR-TV) — Traveling through an airport, especially with children, can be stressful, but now Syracuse Hancock International has teamed up with the Onondaga County Public Libraries to offer some help.

Tom Walters from the OCPL talks about the new free children’s library at the airport. The library is located on the second floor near TSA and all passengers are encouraged to check it out. You don’t even have to return the book, you can take it on the plane with you. The free library just asks that in the future you pay it forward.