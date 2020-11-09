Free Medical Screenings Available During Lung Cancer Awareness Month

Medical screenings and testing are critical when it comes to combating diseases and aiding in early detection, but COVID-19 has made these options very difficult. Lack of screenings has not only caused an increase in lung cancer patients being diagnosed with the disease but is also to blame for late detection as well.

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month and medical professionals at Hematology Oncology Associates of Central New York want to eliminate any barriers smokers may have when it comes to getting screened.

Hematology Oncology Associates of Central New York are hosting a free lung cancer screening on Saturday, November 14th from 9am to 1pm. Appointments are required and you can choose to go to either the East Syracuse Office of HOA or CRA Medical Imaging in Auburn. To make an appointment, call (315) 472-7504 and speak with a thoracic nurse navigator to learn more.