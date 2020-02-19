Freeze Out: Rescue Mission 5K

The Rescue Mission’s Freeze Out 5K is back with their glow-in-the-dark theme to help end homelessness in central New York. Funds raised help provide services and shelter for people experiencing homelessness.



The short race consists of two loops around the SRC Arena and runners are only outside for the time it takes them to complete the course. Chief Development Officer of the Rescue Mission, Tori Shires, said the time spent in the cold doesn’t compare to harsh reality of those living outside.



“For someone who might be experiencing homelessness outdoors, they’re going to spend all night there,” Shires said. “So we want to really let people take a moment to think about what that might feel like, draw awareness to it, and also draw more support so people can understand that.”



The Freeze Out 5K is happening Friday, February 21st at 6 p.m. inside the SRC Arena on the campus of Onondaga Community College, 4585 W Seneca Turnpike, Syracuse. Stay for the after party featuring Mere Mortals, food and drink samples and basket raffles.

To register or for more information visit freezeout5k.com.

