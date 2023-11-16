(WSYR-TV) — We’ve seen plenty of video of people taking the plunge into sub-freezing water. Some of you might shake your head but for those on Oneida Lake they’re Freezin’ for a Reason.

That’s because the December 3rd event at Oneida Shores is raising money and awareness for New York Special Olympics Athletes.

The 17th annual Polar Plunge for Special Olympics in CNY is Sunday, December 3rd at Oneida Shores Park in Brewerton. Registration is at 9:30 a.m. The plunge is at noon. To learn more head to PolarPlungeNY.org/CNY.