Fresh, New Eatery, GOOD Eats and Sips Opens in Skaneateles

A fresh, new eatery has opened in Skaneateles. GOOD Eats and Sips is the creation of Don Agate and his wife Marie- Helene Gingras bringing high quality coffee, nutritious smoothies, delicious and fresh bagels to Skaneateles.

GOOD Eats and Sips is located at 18 West Genesee Street in Skaneateles. To learn more and to order you can call them at 315 -291-sips (7477) or visit them online here.