Fried Chicken Wings: TeNesha’s Mom Shares Her Recipe

Posted:

TeNesha’s mother Gloria Lee visited from Texas back in 2017, and came by Bridge Street to teach us how to make authentic southern fried chicken. It was so good, we decided to share the recipe again. Enjoy!
 

Gloria’s Fried Chicken Wings:

Chicken Soak:

16 Whole Chicken Wings

4 quarts of water

½ cup of salt

4 tablespoons of vinegar (any type)

Combine and stir the ingredients in a large bowl. Place chicken in the water and soak overnight.  30 minutes prior to cooking, remove chicken from refrigerator, pour off soaking water and rinse off.  

2 cups of All Purpose Flour

1 Tablespoon of Paprika

1 Tablespoon of Garlic Power

1 Tablespoon of Trader Joe’s 21 Season Salute (Ms. Dash will also work)

1 Large Bottle of Canola Oil

1 Large Electric Frying Pan

– Combine and stir the dry ingredients in a large plastic container (will use the container to shake the chicken). Fold wing flap over the meaty part of the wing. 

– Place folded wing on a flat surface and sprinkle Trader Joe’s 21 Season Salute over one side of the chicken wing.  

– Place four of the seasoned chicken wings in flour mixture in plastic container. Replace top on container and shake the container until chicken is thoroughly coated with the flour mixture.  

– Pour 1 large bottle of canola oil in a large electric frying pan. Heat oil at 350 degrees in electric fryer until it’s hot. Note: You can test the oil to see if it’s hot enough by dropping a tiny droplet of water into oil. If oil pops, it’s ready. 

– Carefully (the oil is hot) place the chicken wings in the oil. Wings should begin frying as soon as placed in the oil. 

– Repeat coating the chicken wings and placing them in the oil until all the wings are in the frying pan.  

– Cover frying chicken with lid and cook for about 15 minutes. Check chicken about every 5 minutes, to ensure it’s cooking evenly. Once chicken is light brown, you can turn the chicken over. Cook another 15 minutes, or once other side reaches a light brown color, and turn. At this point, you’ll remove the lid and watch the chicken, turning it every 5 to 7 minutes.  

– Once the chicken has a nice brown color on both sides, you can start removing chicken from the oil.  Note: The entire frying process should take about 45 minutes. Place the fried chicken wings on a paper towel covered plate and let cool for about 5 minutes, prior to serving.     

