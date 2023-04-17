(WSYR-TV) — ‘Friends Helping Friends of Cayuga County’ was created in 2017 to help those with food insecurity and other needs.

Meeghan Seastrom is the president and creator of the organization which now features “an emergency help pantry for food and hygiene products as well as Friends Pet Pantry, Domestic Violence Resource Program and 2 yearly giveaways for low income families in Cayuga County.”

Now, they need help with their ‘Spring into Fun with Friends’ fundraiser this Saturday, April 22, from 12:30-3 p.m. at the Fingerlakes Mall in Auburn. The fundraiser will have fun activities for the family, a bake sale, raffles, and more. Admission $1 per child, or a donation of a non-perishable food item or hygiene product.

To find out more about Friends Helping Friends or the fundraiser, head to their Facebook page.