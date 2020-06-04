Friends Of Floyd Little Raise Funds To Help Him Fight Cancer

Interactive Maps

When news broke this week that Orange Legend Floyd Little has been diagnosed with a treatable but aggressive form of cancer, his fellow teammate knew that he wanted to step up and help in any way he could.

Little’s Syracuse University teammate Pat Killorin has established a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses. Donations have already reached over $50,000 with donations pouring in across the country.

If you’d like to help Floyd and make a donation visit GoFundMe.com/Friends-of-Floyd.

