Friends of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo Launches Animal Health Center Capital Campaign

A new animal health center is taking shape at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo and with 20,000 square feet of new space to use, it’s ten times larger than the clinic that exists today.

Onondaga County broke ground on the project last fall and the health center is slated to be ready in September of 2021. To help with completion, the Friends of The Zoo is launching a new capital campaign to help raise the necessary funds for animal health care items. They’ve pledged to raise $1.1 million to outfit the center with state-of-the-art diagnostic and treatment equipment.

Zoo Director Ted Fox says that the new facility will be larger than the animal health care center that they’ve relied on since the 1980s. The center will also have a separate quarantine facility with four specialized areas to meet the needs of carnivores, primates, aquatic animals and birds.

Friends of the Zoo Executive Director Carrie Large says that the new facility is a tremendous opportunity for the Central New York community and will help put the Rosamond Gifford Zoo on the map in terms of animal care and research.







Anyone wishing to sponsor an aspect of the Animal Health Center at the zoo can contact Friends of the Zoo Development Director Heidi Strong at (315) 435-8511 x8526 or send an email to hstrong@rosamondgiffordzoo.org. Those interested in making a donation of any amount may also visit syracusezooevents.org/one-health-one-mission to learn more.