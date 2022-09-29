(WSYR-TV) — It has been recognized as one of the best haunts in the entire Northeast by USA Today. Promoter Grazi Zazzara joined the show with a couple of friends to discuss this spooky season’s activities.

The 82,000 square-foot location has five houses to tour:

  • The Devil’s Dungeon
  • Jurassic Dark
  • Burgen Manor
  • Lady Lamson’s Cursed Voyage
  • Penny’s Playhouse

Fright Nights begins September 30 through October 30 and is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the season.

To get tickets you can head to thefrightnights.com.