(WSYR-TV) — It has been recognized as one of the best haunts in the entire Northeast by USA Today. Promoter Grazi Zazzara joined the show with a couple of friends to discuss this spooky season’s activities.

The 82,000 square-foot location has five houses to tour:

The Devil’s Dungeon

Jurassic Dark

Burgen Manor

Lady Lamson’s Cursed Voyage

Penny’s Playhouse

Fright Nights begins September 30 through October 30 and is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the season.

To get tickets you can head to thefrightnights.com.