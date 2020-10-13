Frightful Flicks You Might Have Missed: Part Two

According to the Center for Disease Control, smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in the United States. With the introduction of electric cigarettes (e-cigarettes) it has created a new generation of tobacco users

For over 20 years, the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids has fought to protect children being targeted by big name tobacco companies. Since the start of the pandemic, researchers have warned that usage of e-cigarettes could put people at risk for serious complications of COVID-19. Since 2014, E-cigarettes have been the most commonly used tobacco product in middle and high schools. Usage of these devices by youth presents serious concerns as any form of nicotine is unsafe and can cause addiction and harm adolescent brain development.