Frightful Flicks You Might Have Missed

As the temperatures start to cool, our Movie Guy Brian Miller is ready to send a shiver up your spine!  He has a list of frightful flicks to help put you in just the right mood as Halloween approaches.  He’s bringing up titles you may have missed in the past, now streaming and ready to scare the wits out of you.

“Train to Busan” is a zombies-on-a-train thriller from 2016, from filmmaker Sang-ho Yeon.  It’s currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

“The Descent” from 2005 is about a group of cavers who find a lot more than they bargained for when they lower themselves into a cavern.  It’s also available on Amazon Prime.

And 2016’s “The Girl with All the Gifts” has gotten great reviews as a zombie film that stands out in a crowded genre.  You’ll find it on Netflix.

Watch Brian’s reviews for each title above.  And these are his runners-up.  On Tuesday, October 13, he’ll review his top choices for horror films you might have missed.

