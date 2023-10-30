(WSYR-TV) — This week the Syracuse community can get information on health, wellness, get inspired, entertained and so much more – all in one place.

Tucker Missionary Baptist Church is hosting its Full Life Festival which is free and open to all in the community.

The festival have entertainment and musical performances and will cover a number of topics including mental health, gun violence, financial literacy. There will be presentations on Alzheimer’s as well as lead testing.

The Full Life Festival begins October 30 at 6:30 and continues nightly through November 2, 2023 at Tucker Missionary Baptist Church. It’s located at 515 Oakwood Avenue, Syracuse.

There are other events happening during the day.

You can find more information on Facebook.