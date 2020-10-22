Full-proof Candy Corn Fudge For Halloween

Andrea Maranville shares the perfect Halloween sweet treat that’s so easy, even your kids can make it.

Ingredients:

3 cups white chocolate chips or semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 15 oz. can sweetened condensed milk

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoon whole milk

Optional: peanut butter chips, sprinkles

Instructions

Prepare a dish and line with parchment paper or tin foil.

Place all ingredients in a sauce pan on the stove.

Heat on low/medium heat until melted and smooth.

Pour into prepared dish.

Sprinkle with peanut butter chips or other mix ins!

Chill in the refrigerator for 4 hours.

Invert the dish and peel off the foil or parchment paper.

Cut and enjoy!

To learn more about Andrea, visit her online at SweetLifeOfABaker.com.