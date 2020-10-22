Full-proof Candy Corn Fudge For Halloween

Andrea Maranville shares the perfect Halloween sweet treat that’s so easy, even your kids can make it.
Ingredients:
- 3 cups white chocolate chips or semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 1 15 oz. can sweetened condensed milk
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 2 tablespoon whole milk
- Optional: peanut butter chips, sprinkles
Instructions
- Prepare a dish and line with parchment paper or tin foil.
- Place all ingredients in a sauce pan on the stove.
- Heat on low/medium heat until melted and smooth.
- Pour into prepared dish.
- Sprinkle with peanut butter chips or other mix ins!
- Chill in the refrigerator for 4 hours.
- Invert the dish and peel off the foil or parchment paper.
- Cut and enjoy!
To learn more about Andrea, visit her online at SweetLifeOfABaker.com.
