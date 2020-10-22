Full-proof Candy Corn Fudge For Halloween

Andrea Maranville shares the perfect Halloween sweet treat that’s so easy, even your kids can make it.

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups white chocolate chips or semi-sweet chocolate chips
  • 1 15 oz. can sweetened condensed milk
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
  • 2 tablespoon whole milk
  • Optional: peanut butter chips, sprinkles

Instructions

  • Prepare a dish and line with parchment paper or tin foil.
  • Place all ingredients in a sauce pan on the stove.
  • Heat on low/medium heat until melted and smooth.
  • Pour into prepared dish.
  • Sprinkle with peanut butter chips or other mix ins!
  • Chill in the refrigerator for 4 hours.
  • Invert the dish and peel off the foil or parchment paper.
  • Cut and enjoy!

To learn more about Andrea, visit her online at SweetLifeOfABaker.com.

