(WSYR-TV) — Chuck and Betsy Copp have sung the National Anthem (and sometimes “O Canada”) at 99 Syracuse Crunch game and they have the ticket stubs to prove it!

Their 100th rendition is scheduled for this Saturday night, when the Crunch host the Toronto Marlies at the War Memorial Upstate Medical University Arena.

The Copps were particularly inspired by the attacks of 9/11 and have performed the “Star Spangled Banner” at Oswego Speedway, NBT Bank Stadium and other locations around Central New York. They enjoy doing it, and are gratified that their duet gets a warm response.

Chuck grew up loving hockey, sitting up with his dad to catch broadcasts of “Hockey Night in Canada” with his dad. He admits it was tough watching the Crunch alumni he’d followed when they beat his Canadiens in last year’s Stanley Cup Finals.

Get more information about Saturday night’s Crunch game at SyracuseCrunch.com.