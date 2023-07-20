(WSYR-TV) — Are you interested in making a difference? Well, you can.

Ever consider joining your local law enforcement?

The Fulton Police Department is looking for officers, and who knows, maybe you could fit the bill. Chief of police, Michael Curtis, and Bike Patrol Officer Tracie Murphy joined the show to give details about their experience and what future officers can expect.

The Civil Service Examination. Deadline to fill out application is August 7, 2023. Civil Service Exam is Sept. 9.

For more information on applying, contact the city of Fulton Police Department at 315-593-2222 or visit FultonPD.com.