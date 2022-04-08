Experts say that toys often provide an opportunity for children to learn by engaging their senses and encouraging interaction with others. So when the pressure is on to find something special for Easter, Toy Trends Specialist Jennifer Lynch says to look for fun and educational finds too.

“There are so many benefits to play ranging from helping kids to develop those fine motor skills when they’re little to getting them up active and moving off the couch and getting them to think creatively,” she adds.

Parents also feel the pressure to be creative this year, especially when it comes to those Easter baskets and Jennifer says there are some great candy-free options that will keep kids entertained long after the egg hunting is over.

She recommends playsets that can promote multiple times of play, she says. Having the option to repeat the play all over again can be fun, engaging and long lasting for kid-play. Building sets from LEGO are great options for children and parents because the whole family can get involved in creating something special. “It’s a little bit of learning, a little bit of education and engineering all wrapped into the fun,” she says. Stuffed animals are also great options for kids this time of year. Jennifer adds that they’re cuddly, cute and perfect for that first Easter basket too.

To learn more about all of Jennifer’s recommendations visit TheGeniusofPlay.org and find even more ideas and inspiration.