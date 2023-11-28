(WSYR-TV) — Most would guess that the summer is the Rosamond Gifford Zoo’s time to shine, but even when it’s cold outside, the action keeps heating up.

Holiday Nights at the zoo are back in action Friday and Saturday evenings in December, featuring a festive after-hours stroll amid sparkling displays of holiday lights, which transform the zoo into a winter wonderland. You can also cozy up by the fire pits and enjoy hot chocolate, s’mores, live performances of holiday music, ice carving, roving entertainers and animals of course.

That’s not all that’s happening in December at the Zoo. Enjoy Noon Year’s Eve, a kid-friendly celebration that allows youngsters to experience all the fun of welcoming a new year while keeping bedtime in mind, including a dance party, noisemakers, sparkling juice “toast,” countdown and ball drop at noon. The Noon Year’s Eve festivities are included with paid zoo admission.

Coming soon in 2024, you can even catch some dragons on display. Ten animatronic “species” of dragon will be on exhibit as they explore the zoo. Exciting special themed events will be scheduled throughout the Dragons Reign. The exhibit is included with paid zoo admission.

Learn more about all the fun activities scheduled and sign up to become a member at RosamondGiffordZoo.org.