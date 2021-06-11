Fun Finds For Dad In Time For Father’s Day

If you’re still on the hunt for the perfect gift for your dad, Lifestyle Expert Valery Lodato says giving him something to take on a new adventure may be just what he needs.

From flying safely with wine to exploring the National Parks, Valery has come up with some creative ways to show dad some love this Father’s Day. Check out her recommendations below.

If you’ve ever thought about flying with wine but stopped because of the hassle it might be, then this gift is perfect. VinGardeValise is a wine suitcase made specifically to carry wine bottles regardless of where you travel. The suitcase can safely hold up to 5 bottles of wine and still have room for your clothes. It’s available on Amazon or online at FlyWithWine.com.

For the dad who loves to explore, a journal to help him embark on the National Parks is a great way to celebrate each memory. The National Parks Bucket Journal features two-page spreads for each of the 62 national parks for dad to document and discover along the way. For just $39.97, order yours today at MyBucketJournals.com.



The Versillo Travel Pillow is the ultimate neck support regardless of where you go. It’s easy to store and great for side sleepers too. Find it on Amazon or online at Versillo.net.

Feeling good and relaxing is what Father’s Day is all about and the creators behind the take-along massage balls have come up with a creative way to relax wherever you are. Rawlogy balls are lightweight, durable and perfect for plane, trains and automobiles. But if you’re looking for something a bit more practical, AndCollar performance shirts will keep dad looking stylish and wont stain or wrinkle either. Choose from solids and prints in a variety of colors at AndCollar.com.

And finally, family DNA home kits may have been around for a while, but their technology is even better these days. In just six weeks your dad can find out his unique origins with 99.9 percent accuracy. Find this great gift online at FamilyTreeDNA.com or on Amazon.







