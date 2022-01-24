Fun finds for your little loves ahead of Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is a time to show the one’s you love you care, and one parenting expert says there are plenty of ways to show your little ones some love too.

Kathleen Tomes says there is something for every love no matter the age and she’s sharing a few of her top picks ahead of the holiday.

A Tube Full Of Love

This 70 piece “I Love You Tube” is the perfect STEM toy to develop fine motor skills, focus and patience in time for Valentine’s Day. The 3D puzzle pieces create the perfect picture that jumps off the table and will keep your kiddos occupied for hours.

Love From ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’

The classic book you know and love, now comes to life in Magna-Tiles form to bring endless inspiration and hands-on fun to your little one. The set contains 9 three-inch square tiles, 4 quarter round tiles, 2 right triangle tiles and 1 six-inch square tile to be used to create a 3D Very Hungry Caterpillar.

A ‘Heart-Felt’ Ornament

Christmas may be over, but you don’t have to put the ornaments away just yet – Old World Christmas has decorations for every holiday from Easter to Halloween and Valentine’s Day too. The Old World Christmas heart ornament is handmade, glass-blown, and hand painted with a glossy red finish.

Fantasy Creature Collectible

A stallion that is the perfect mythical creature for storytelling and imaginative play. It has a beautiful snow white coat, glitter streaked main and tail and a shimmering silver horn making the perfect metallic gleam.

Snuggle Up With A Soft Doll

An ultra soft, snugly sweet doll named Luisa makes a perfect first doll for any child. She’s machine washable, and safe and chew-able for all little ones. And it’s available for purchase from Haba USA.

Sweet Styles For The Holiday

Posh Peanut offers a whimsical array of colors and designs in luxe bamboo for every season. Their Valentine’s Day prints are adorable and wearable all year long too. The Pixel Heart Print is available in a variety of body styles serving kids up to 12 years old. Love to Match with your little one? Pixel Heart is also available in adult sizes. Pixel Heart print is the perfect festive, yet gender neutral print for Valentine’s day



