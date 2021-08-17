Fun Finds In Time For Back To School

The back to school season is underway and although COVID-19 has made finding school supplies tough, Lifestyle Expert Valery Lodato says there are some items you can snag today.

Must Haves For A Busy Family

Whether you’re a family of five or maybe living in a crowded dorm room, the Poweroni Universal Charging Station is compatible with all devices and includes several clear plastic dividers. At just $49 on Amazon, it’s a great gift for your new grad or something the whole family will love.

A powered charging station can make all the difference when it comes to staying organized but the good old fashion way of writing everything down is still tried and true for so many.

Lodato has a set of planners that she says you can’t live without. Weekly and a monthly planners from cinch planners, come with several colored pens to color-code your family activities and an eraser too. These super high-quality planners are also magnetic making it easy to use during the school year.

Savvy Snacks At Any Age

Simple snack ideas are always top of mind for any parent, especially when September hits. If you’re on the hunt for something fun and easy to use, Lodato says to try Leke USA’s mini popcorn maker. They’re perfect for your home of dorm, and at just $18 for two, they’re affordable too. Simply add kernels, grab salt, put it in the microwave and let it pop!

IncrEDIBLE Lunch Options

If you’ve been dreading the idea of packing a lunch for your little ones, we’ve got an easy way you can set it and forget it. Why not pack your pudding with a spoon you can indulge in? IncrEDIBLE spoons lets you ditch the plastic and stock up on crunchy edible options. With an assortment of flavors from chocolate to vanilla and black pepper too, you can slurp your soup or spoon your sweet treat and eat the spoon too. They withstand hot or cold foods for up to 30 minutes and are made with plant-based non GMO ingredients. Even better, they give back. For every 20 boxes sold, they plant one tree. Purchase these edible options on Amazon and IncredibleSpoon.com.

Eco-Friendly Finds

Save time and money with this Eco-friendly option. Food Huggers reusable baggies are not your average sandwich bags. They stand up and stay open for easy filling and they’re perfect for snacking. They start at $10 each and you can buy them at FoodHuggers.com.

