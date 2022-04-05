We’re a hop, skip and jump away from the Easter holiday and lifestyle and parenting expert Amanda Mushro has some great Easter basket ideas for kids of all ages.

The best part: Amanda says they’re fun and won’t break the bank either. From plush toys to gaming fun, here are a few of her fun finds.

Soothing Sleeper For Your Little Bunny

If you’re on the hunt for a soothing way to celebrate the holiday this year, why not opt for the Sleep Sheep from Cloud b. Amanda says it can play soft nature-inspired and reassuring sounds and is the perfect companion for a calm and restful night for both baby and parents. To purchase one today visit, Cloudb.com.

A ‘Crazy’ Way To Keep Kids Thinking

Crazy Aaron’s mini tins are the perfect way to celebrate the season without the mess of putty or slime. The thinking putty comes in different themes from fresh grass to speckled eggs and even changes color through heat transfer. The putty also helps build hand and finger strength and is a great way to encourage tactile play and encourage an easy clean up too! Find the perfect tin for your tot at CrazyAarons.com.

An Earth-Friendly Gift on Easter Sunday

Monsterkins are known to be created by the earth and for the earth and they’re lovable too. Best of all though, depending on which character you choose, it takes approximately three to 26 water bottles to make just one. So whether you opt for Trash Foot, Trashzilla, Binnie or Vish, you’re helping the environment with each character you choose. Monsterkins are sold separately and are available in two different size. To learn more visit, WildRepublic.com.

A New Way To ‘Bubble Pop’

So many kids know and love bubble popping and pop-it’s and a new game from Go PoP combines both in one easy game. Race to pop the bubbles by completing the challenges to win the round! The game is great for promoting quick reflexes, hand-eye coordination and a good sense of observation too. To purchase the game today, click here.

Celebrate Life With An American Made Statement Piece

Luca + Danni offer beautiful gift ideas for those hard-to-buy teens and tweens. With a large selection of jewelry to pick from, the company offers bracelets in three sizes in gold, silver, bronze and more. They also have beautiful collections available for any season including the Easter holiday. To purchase a bangle or two today, visit LucaDanni.com.

For even more fun finds and parenting advice to, visit Amanda online at AmandaMushro.com and QuestionableChoicesInParenting.com. Happy Easter!